Rajasthan govt meets target of planting 10 crore sapling in state in 2025

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has met this year's target of planting 10 crore saplings under the state's "Hariyalo Rajasthan" campaign.

The state Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma met Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Sanjay Sharma at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday and informed him about the achievement, an official release said.

On the occasion, the chief minister also unveiled a new poster for the initiative and was presented with a sapling by the forest minister.

The chief minister credited the success of the campaign to the inspiration drawn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative.

He said that the "Hariyalo Rajasthan" campaign was launched last year during the Hariyali Teej festival under the chief minister's Tree Plantation Mahabhiyan, with a target of planting 50 crore saplings over five years.

To ensure their long-term care, all planted trees are being geo-tagged, the release further said.

Last year's target was the plantation of 7 crore saplings but surpassed expectations with 7.5 crore planted. For this year, the goal of 10 crore saplings has been exceeded with more than 10.21 crore saplings planted so far.

As part of the initiative, 37.51 lakh saplings have been planted at the individual level, while 9.83 crore saplings have been planted at the block level, covering 20 lakh hectares of land.

"In total, 10.21 crore saplings have been planted across 274,920 plantation sites. Key contributions came from various departments, including Education (3.25 crore saplings), Rural Development (2.65 crore saplings), Forest Department (2 crore saplings) and the Pollution Control Board (50 lakh saplings)," the release said.