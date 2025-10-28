Rajasthan govt misled EC into allowing SIR to delay local body polls: Dotasra

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday accused the BJP government of misleading the Election Commission in an attempt to deliberately delay panchayat and municipal elections in the state.

The Election Commission on Monday announced that it will conduct phase two of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories, including Rajasthan.

Dotasra alleged that the state government misled the Election Commission by claiming that no local body elections were pending in Rajasthan, after which the poll body allowed the SIR process to proceed.

"The Election Commission had sought information from all states on pending panchayat and municipal elections. Rajasthan wrongly stated that none were due," Dotasra said.

He pointed out that the tenures of elected representatives in 11,390 gram panchayats, 22 district councils, and 305 municipal bodies have already expired and that administrators have been appointed in their place.

"Even the urban development and housing minister has repeatedly said that the government is ready to conduct local body elections this year. If the assembly elections are still three years away, what was the urgency to conduct an SIR now? The motive is clear -- to delay local body polls under its cover," Dotasra alleged.

He described the move as a "calculated attempt to manipulate voter list" before the elections.

The SIR exercise was being misused to remove the names of Congress supporters, particularly those belonging to minority, scheduled caste, and backward communities, the Dotasra claimed, calling it an "attack on democratic rights".

"After hiding behind excuses like 'One Nation, One Election', delimitation, and the OBC Commission's report, the government is now using SIR to postpone elections," he said.

Since the final publication of the electoral rolls is due on February 7, elections are now likely to be pushed to May or June, after the state budget session, he said.

The Congress leader added that the SIR would also engage the entire administrative machinery, stalling other crucial work such as the OBC population survey.

"Not holding elections after the completion of a five-year term is a clear constitutional violation," he said, accusing the BJP of using the "double-engine government" and the Election Commission to suppress citizens' right to vote and weaken democratic institutions.

He said the Congress would continue to oppose the "undemocratic move" aimed at depriving people of their voting rights. PTI AG RUK RUK