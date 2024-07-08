Rajasthan govt not allowing protests in Jaipur, should stop such undemocratic methods: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused Rajasthan's BJP government of not allowing people to protest in Jaipur, saying it should not adopt such "undemocratic methods".

In a post on X, Gehlot said many youths have appraoched him saying they want to protest in Jaipur on issues like unemployment allowance, employment, restoration of Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra but the administration is not giving them permission.

"They are repeatedly chased away by using force even from the Shaheed Smarak reserved for protests. This is not right," the Congress leader said in his post.

He said, "In a democracy, peaceful protest for their rights is the right of the people. It is the duty of the government to listen to them. I urge the government and the police administration not to adopt such undemocratic methods and let the people exercise their democratic rights." PTI AG SKY SKY