Rajasthan govt official held for appearing as dummy candidate in 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested a state administrative service officer for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate for two persons in the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam.
Additional Director General (Special Operations Group) VK Singh said Hanumanaram, posted as subdivisional officer in Jaisalmer's Fatehgarh, was brought to Jaipur from Jaisalmer late on Wednesday and arrested.
"He appeared as a dummy for two candidates in the Rajasthan Police sub-inspector recruitment exam, 2021. He was arrested after an investigation," he said.
The 2018-batch Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer was produced before a court in Jaipur and sent to police remand for two days. He will be produced in court again on Friday, Singh said.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the recruitment exam on September 13-15, 2021.
The Special Operations Group, investigating alleged irregularities in the exam, has arrested several trainee sub-inspectors and other accused in connection with paper leaks and clearing the test with the help of dummy candidates.