Rajasthan govt official held for taking Rs 90,000 bribe

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) A government official was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 in Rajasthan’s Churu district, officials said.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), a complainant alleged that Nirmal Soni, an assistant administrative officer posted at the Sardarshahar tehsil office, was demanding Rs 1 lakh for facilitating the conversion of agricultural land.

During a discreet verification conducted on October 25, Soni was found demanding a bribe for himself and the tehsildar in exchange for approving the land conversion, said ACB Director General of Police (DGP) Govind Gupta.

Following the confirmation, acting on the directions of the ACB headquarters, the Jhunjhunu unit laid a trap on Monday, and Soni was caught red-handed taking Rs 90,000 from the complainant.

The money was recovered from his trouser pocket, the officials said, adding that further interrogation and legal proceedings are underway.