Rajasthan govt orders probe against former ACS, 5 officials over Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has ordered an inquiry against a former additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) and five other officials over alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission tendering process, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the move is part of the state government's ongoing action to ensure transparency, accountability and good governance, and to crack down on corruption, negligence and indiscipline among public servants.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved a detailed investigation and proceedings under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act against the former ACS (May 2023 - January 2024) and five departmental officials for their alleged role in "fake tendering, collusion and corruption" linked to the scheme.

The statement said the approval extends ongoing inquiries being carried out by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. Action has been approved against officials ranging from chief engineer and superintendent engineer to executive engineer and technical members of the tender evaluation committees, ensuring that "all aspects are exposed and accountability is fixed".

The government has also approved the initiation of fresh disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, against an IAS officer accused of irregularities in the discharge of official duties.

Additionally, review petitions filed by five officers under Rule 34 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules have been rejected, with their previously imposed penalties upheld, the statement added. PTI AG AKY