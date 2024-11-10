Rajasthan govt orders to paint walls of 20 colleges orange, Cong alleges 'politicising' education

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan College Education Commissionerate has directed 20 government colleges to get the front facade of their buildings and entry halls painted orange under the Kayakalp scheme According to the Commissionerate, the move is to ensure a positive environment in the education institutes.

The Kayakalp scheme is a national initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control in public healthcare facilities in India The opposition Congress slammed the move as an attempt to politicise educational institutions.

Joint Director (Planning), College Education Vijendra Kumar Sharma issued the order last month regarding the paint of front facade and entry halls of colleges under the scheme.

In the first phase, a total of 20 colleges, two colleges in each division level, have to be painted, the order said.

"The colleges are the main centres of higher education. The educational environment and scenario of the college should be such for the students that they feel positive as soon as they enter the college," the order stated.

A good message about higher education should be sent to the society and therefore, the colleges have to be rejuvenated to create a positive, clean, healthy and educational environment in the colleges.

The joint director further said in the order that in the first phase of the scheme, two government colleges of each division have been included and the front facade and entrance hall of the 20 colleges' buildings should be phase painted with "Asian Paints White Gold 8292 and Asian Paints Orange Crown 7974".

Targeting the BJP government over the matter, PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that it was an attempt to “politicise” education in colleges.

"The BJP government has failed to deliver on promises made to people. The government has nothing to highlight as its achievements and in order to divert attention; it is resorting to such moves," he said. PTI SDA NB NB