Rajasthan govt reaching out to beneficiaries of welfare schemes, streamlining processes: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said 'gram utthan' (village development) camps were being organised across the state to ensure that government's welfare schemes reach farmers, labourers, livestock-rearers, and even those living in the most remote areas.

Addressing a camp at Bahala village in Ramgarh of Alwar district, he said the government was reaching out to eligible beneficiaries and resolving issues at the grassroot level.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav was also present at the programme.

The 'Gram Utthan Shivir' initiative was helping smooth implementation of schemes related to dairy, solar energy and rural development, asserting that Rajasthan was moving steadily on the path of inclusive development, the Union minister said in his address.

Sharma inaugurated development projects, worth over Rs 152 crore, related to education, health, energy, infrastructure and civic amenities for Alwar city.

He said villages form the soul of the country and the state government was working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliant and empowered villages.

In a statement, the chief minister said the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act would provide 125 days of employment instead of 100, while ensuring complete transparency.

Wages would be credited directly into workers' accounts and durable assets would be created to strengthen rural infrastructure, he said, claiming that the law would help realise the goal of a developed India.

Sharma said more than 1,800 'gram utthan' camps had been organised so far.

Listing the progress of various schemes, he said over 1.34 lakh soil health cards and more than 65,000 'swamitva' cards have been distributed, while around 37,000 farmer credit card applications have been received. Around 6.5 lakh animals have been treated, and over 36,000 registrations made under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

He further said the state government was providing Rs 9,000 annually to farmers under the farmer income support scheme.

Over one lakh government jobs have been provided so far, while recruitment is underway for more than 1.54 lakh posts, the chief minister said, adding that no paper leak had occurred during his government's tenure and all examinations were conducted transparently. PTI AG ARB ARB