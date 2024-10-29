Rajasthan govt recalls textbook on Godhra carnage for 'quality check'

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has ordered the recall of four textbooks, including one on the 2002 Godhra carnage and its aftermath, just a month after their distribution in state-run schools.

Advertisment

On October 21, the Rajasthan School Education Council instructed district education officers (DEOs) to ensure the return of all copies of 'Jivan ki Bahar' and 'Chitti - Ek Kutta Aur Uska Jungle Farm' (for classes 9 to 12), and 'Adrishya Log - Umeed aur Sahas ki Kahaniya' along with another copy of 'Jivan ki Bahar' (for classes 11 and 12).

School principals have been directed to collect these books and submit them at block-level offices. The recall notice cited "technical deficiencies" and announced that a "GSM check" would be conducted to assess the quality of paper and printing. All four books were published by a private organization under a library grant for the 2023-24 academic session.

A chapter titled 'Nau Lambe Saal' (Nine Long Years) in 'Adrishya Log - Umeed aur Sahas ki Kahaniya' purportedly mentions that the Gujarat government initially claimed the Godhra fire was the result of a terrorist conspiracy and states that this was not proven in the high court, Supreme Court, or special courts.

Advertisment

It notes that three suspects spent nine years in prison before being acquitted. The chapter also alleges that after the attack on karsevaks, undercover police officers raided a slum, arresting 14 young men without offering any explanation to their families.

The evening after the tragic burning of the train coaches, "terrible vengeful" violence broke out against Muslim men, women and children in several districts of Gujarat, the chapter highlights.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra condemned the government's decision to distribute these books, accusing the education minister of using Rs 30 crore in public funds to promote divisive content.

Advertisment

"Who is responsible for spreading hatred and poisoning young minds under the guise of education?" Dotasra asked.

He called on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for the content's inclusion.

"Instead of promoting moral education, the government is crossing the limits of immorality," Dotasra added.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully said that the state government should disclose the real reasons behind calling back some books allotted to government schools in the library grant under the pretext of "GSM paper" testing.

These books also include 'Adrishya Log - Umeed aur Sahas ki Kahaniya' by Eklavya Foundation. The author of this book is human rights activist and famous writer Harsh Mander, Jully said.

"Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ji should reveal the real reason for calling back the book. This book is a poignant portrayal of the pain of those missing children and their families who have become victims of communal violence. Has this book, along with other books, been withdrawn under pressure of some letter or rebuke received from Delhi? The government should disclose the real reason behind this," Jully said. PTI AG SDA KVK KVK