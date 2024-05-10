Rajasthan govt removes Jaipur hospital's blood bank in-charge over plasma theft

Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has removed the blood bank in-charge of the J K Lone Hospital here in connection with a plasma theft case, officials said on Friday.

They said an inquiry initiated by the state government found Dr Satyendra Chaudhary guilty of negligence in supervision in the case.

The development comes after a lab technician of the hospital was caught allegedly stealing plasma from the blood bank on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary of the medical and health department Shubhra Singh said Choudhary has been removed from the post with immediate effect and put under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) status.

She said that the lab technician, Kishan Sahay Kataria, was suspended and an FIR was lodged against him.

The officials said a report submitted by a committee formed to investigate the case stated that there were no CCTV camera recordings of the blood bank.

The wires of a camera installed in the plasma store room were found disconnected and other equipment had also been tampered with, the report added.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against Kataria and Chaudhary, the officials added. PTI SDA IJT IJT