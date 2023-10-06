Rajasthan govt runs schemes on common people's suggestions, says CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government works on the principle of "seva hi dharm, seva hi karm" and every scheme is run on the basis of constructive suggestions from the common people, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

Addressing a 'Gau Seva Sammelan' in Jaipur, Gehlot said the Mission 2030 vision document received 3.32 crore suggestions to make Rajasthan a leading state by 2030.

Referring to the state government's initiatives, Gehlot said a provision of Rs 651.70 crore has been made to open 'nandishalas (cow shelters)' at the Panchayat Samiti level. The government has earmarked Rs 1.57 crore for each Panchayat Samiti for the purpose.

The nandishalas will resolve the problem of stray cows roaming on the streets. Rs 16.86 crore has been sanctioned to 221 cow shelters and the basic structures constructed, the chief minister said.

Cattle farmers in the state have received a grant of Rs 1,265 crore under the Chief Minister's Milk Producer Sambal Scheme. Due to a subsidy payment of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers, Rajasthan stands first in milk production in the country, he said.

The chief minister performed 'gau pooja' on the occasion.

Gehlot also announced the formation of three new districts -- Malpura, Kuchaman City and Sujangarh. PTI SDA SZM