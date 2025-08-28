Rajasthan govt school headmaster held for sexually harassing Class 8 girl in Dausa

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) A headmaster of a government school in Rajasthan's Dausa district was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 8 girl, police said on Thursday.

Scared by the incident, the girl went home for lunch and informed her family.

Agitated over the matter, women of the family reached the school and beat the accused headmaster with slippers and shoes. They also tore his clothes, police said.

Paparda police station in-charge Santcharan Singh said police reached the spot and a complaint was registered. The family members were counselled. The accused headmaster was taken into custody and shifted to a government school in another village, he said.

Action is being taken to record the statement of the victim, Singh said, adding that in view of the crowd of villagers at the spot, police force has been deployed.

A case will be registered after detailed interrogation, police said.