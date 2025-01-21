Rajasthan govt school principal, teacher dismissed after 'objectionable' videos surface online

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A government school principal and a teacher posted in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh were on Tuesday dismissed from service after purported "objectionable" videos of them surfaced on social media.

Advertisment

A police team on Monday visited the school in Gangrar area to investigate the matter after the two teachers were suspended on Saturday following the incident.

Following the investigation, the District Education Officer issued orders of the dismissal of the principal and the teacher.

In the preliminary investigation report and in-depth study and analysis of the records in the case, the accused found to be involved in sexual misconduct in the school, according to the order issued.

Advertisment

The image of good governance of the education department and the Rajasthan government has been tarnished by this case, it said, adding that both the teachers are "dismissed from the state service" under the provisions of Rule 19 (2) of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1958, the order said.

Chittorgarh District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajendra Sharma said he received an e-mail containing the videos showing the teachers inside the principal's room.

A committee headed by the joint director of the education department conducted an inquiry at the school on Monday today, he added.

Advertisment

The videos were reported recorded by a hidden camera placed near the roof of the headmaster's room, Sharma said.

"It is not clear who placed the hidden camera there," he said, adding that the school has a total of nine, including seven female teaches. PTI AG NB NB