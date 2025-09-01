Rajasthan: Govt school teacher among 7 held with 37 kg opium

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) A narcotics trafficking racket was busted in the Jhalawar district, and a government school teacher was among the seven people arrested with over 37 kilograms of opium, the Rajasthan Police said on Monday.

The gang was operating in an organised manner with a network extending from Jhalawar to Jodhpur, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.

A suspect in the case, identified as Anil Vishnoi, was detained in Jhalrapatan, and 32.4 kilograms of opium was allegedly recovered from him.

During interrogation, Vishnoi allegedly confessed that he procured the consignment from individuals named Shivnarayan of Rajpura and Rambabu of Deenyakhedi, and was on his way to deliver it to Jodhpur.

Acting on the lead, the Ratlai police raided the hideouts of Shivnarayan and Rambabu, seizing 2.7 kg of opium and a Bolero vehicle. Both the accused, along with two others, identified as Narendra and Anil, were arrested.

Further interrogation revealed that Shivnarayan allegedly used to source the contraband from Suresh Patidar alias Suresh Master, a government teacher from Lalyakhedi, and Balchand Patidar. Both were subsequently arrested.

All seven accused are being questioned to know more details about the supply chain, the police said. PTI AG MPL MPL