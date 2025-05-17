Rajasthan govt school teacher held for issuing fake certificates to recruitment exam applicants

Jodhpur, May 17 (PTI) Jodhpur police arrested a senior government teacher for providing fake degree certificates to the applicants of the Bachelor of Physical Education (B.PEd) recruitment exam.

The accused, identified as Babulal Patel, is a senior English teacher at a government school in Luni town in Jodhpur district.

He had been absconding for a long time and carried a cash reward of Rs 25,000, according to police.

IGP (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar said that the accused was caught at Delhi railway station when he was on a train coming from Assam.

The accused was handed over to the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jaipur.

Kumar said that Patel has provided many applicants with fake degree certificates of private universities.

So far, 17 arrests have been made in the case by the SOG, including vice chancellors and registrars of these universities.

Kumar said that while Patel was absconding, he spent most of his time in Assam out of his reverence for the Goddess Kamakhya.

Patel was also wanted in two other cases, wherein he had provided fake degrees to two successful candidates in the lecture recruitment exam conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ