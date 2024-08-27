Rajasthan govt should make clear if it will implement OPS or UPS: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked the BJP government to make it clear for the benefit of the state's employees whether it will implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The Congress leader said there is confusion among the employees of the state over the issue after the Centre recently announced the UPS.

"For the benefit of the employees of Rajasthan (government), and the security of their future, our government implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in 2022. Now, the Government of India has brought the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), after which there is confusion among the employees of the state. They want to know whether the government will continue the OPS here or implement the UPS," Gehlot said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said the state government should clarify its stance immediately so there is no stress on employees.

According to the former Chief Minister, the BJP government of Rajasthan should also tell that Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which collects the contribution under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), has Rs 40,000 crore deposited by the state government employees.

"Our government has requested many a times to return this deposited capital of the employees to the state but the central government did not return this amount," he said.

"What steps has the BJP government taken so far to take back this hard-earned deposit of the employees and when will this amount be returned? Will state government employees not get the benefit of the so-called double engine government?" PTI AG TIR TIR