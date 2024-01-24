Rajasthan govt should make it clear which pension scheme will be implemented: Oppn leader

Jaipur: Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully on Wednesday asked the state government to clarify whether it will implement the old pension scheme or the new pension scheme for employees.

During the Zero Hour, Jully said the agriculture department issued an order on January 22 stating that pensions to newly recruited officers will be given under the new pension scheme (NPS).

"The House is functioning and the government is taking such decisions without placing them in the House. This is an insult to the House, this is a violation of the privilege of the members. No such new scheme can be implemented like this," he said.

He said the old pension scheme (OPS) implemented by the Ashok Gehlot-led government had got support in the state.

"Today, government employees of the entire state want to know what is the intention of the government, whether it will implement NPS or OPS. Employees are afraid that one order has come for implementing NPS and as soon as the Lok Sabha elections are over, the government will implement the new pension scheme," he said.

The former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot had introduced the old pension scheme for state government employees.