Rajasthan govt suspends certificate of private hospital to conduct organ transplant

Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday suspended the registration and renewal certificate issued to a private hospital here to conduct human organ transplantation in a suspected matter of issuing fake NOC, an official said.

The action was taken against Manipal Hospital following directions by Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health and Medical Education Department Shubhra.

Authorised officer Dr Rashmi Gupta said the hospital was issued registration and renewal certificate for transplantation of human organs under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

Recently, a matter of fake NOC being issued for human organ transplant had come to light. Girraj Sharma, an employee of the Fortis Hospital, was arrested in this case.

The same employee was also previously working in Manipal Hospital.

The role of this employee has also come to light in obtaining NOC for human organ transplant in Manipal Hospital.

"The NOC obtained by Manipal Hospital is also under suspicion and the investigation in this matter is going on by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the police," Dr Gupta said.

In view of this, the registration and renewal certificate of Manipal Hospital for human organ transplantation has been suspended, she said.

Earlier in the fake NOC case, the registration and renewal certificate of Fortis Hospital and EHCC Hospital of Jaipur was also suspended. PTI SDA KSS KSS