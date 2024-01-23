Rajasthan govt suspends IAS officer Bishnoi after arrest in corruption case

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has suspended IAS officer Prem Sukh Bishnoi, who was recently arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a corruption case.

The Personnel department issued the suspension order on Monday.

The suspension is effective from the date of Bishnoi's arrest (January 19).

Bishnoi was posted as the Fisheries department director in Jaipur. He was arrested by the ACB on Friday last week while taking a bribe in lieu of granting license for fishing. PTI SDA AS AS AS