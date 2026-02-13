Rajasthan govt suspends seven doctors over irregularities in RGHS

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has suspended seven doctors and initiated FIRs against a private hospital and a diagnostic centre over alleged irregularities under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), officials said on Thursday.

The action follows an audit that flagged serious discrepancies in the implementation of the scheme.

Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Gayatri Rathore said seven doctors posted in the Sikar district have been suspended.

Those suspended include associate professors Dr Kamal Kumar Agrawal and Dr Sunil Kumar Dhaka of the Orthopaedics Department and Dr Mukesh Verma of General Medicine at the Government Medical College, Sikar; Dr Rakesh Kumar of CHC Kirwa; and Dr Gajraj Singh, Dr S S Rathore and Dr Sunil Sharma of SK Hospital.

"FIRs are also being registered against Bharatpur Nursing Home and Bothra Diagnostic and Imaging Centre in Bikaner," she said.

Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency CEO Harjeelal Atal said the inquiry found that Kashish Pharmacy and Bharatpur Nursing Home allegedly colluded to raise fraudulent claims under RGHS, which caused financial loss to the state exchequer. PTI SDA MNK MNK