Udaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of sympathising with terrorists.

Addressing an election rally in Udaipur, Modi also said that the Ashok Gehlot government brought Rajasthan on top in crime against women.

"Even Dalits and poor people are not safe in Rajasthan," he said, adding the BJP is committed to eliminating 'gunda raj' from the state if the party wins the November 25 assembly polls. PTI AG SDA KVK KVK