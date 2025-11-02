Rajasthan govt takes disciplinary action against 13 officials for corruption, negligence

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has taken disciplinary action against 13 officials in eight cases as part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, negligence, and indiscipline in governance, an official statement said on Saturday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state government is committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and good governance in official functioning, the statement said.

Bhajanlal has approved a detailed inquiry and investigation against three engineers for alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Jal Jeevan Mission, under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

In two other cases, serving officers have been penalised with the stoppage of annual grade increments for dereliction of duty, it said.

The government has also accepted the findings of an inquiry under Rule 16 of the CCA Rules, forwarding one case for the Governor's approval, while in another case involving a retired officer, the Governor has approved withholding of pension as punishment.

In two appeal cases filed under Rule 34 of the CCA Rules, the government has dismissed the appeals and upheld the previously imposed penalties.

The chief minister reiterated that firm action will continue against officials found guilty of corruption, carelessness, or misconduct to uphold public trust in administration, the statement added.