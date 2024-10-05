Rajasthan govt taking steps for welfare of farmers: CM

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday the state government has taken several important steps for the welfare of farmers.

Sharma attended a program on the occasion of the release of 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

According to an official statement, Rs 1546 crore has been transferred to 70.36 lakh farmers of Rajasthan under this instalment.

Sharma said the dream of a developed and prosperous Rajasthan will be realised only with the prosperity of the farmer.

In addition to Rs 6,000 under PM Kisan Yojana, Rs 2,000 per year are being given to Rajasthan farmers under the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Similarly, wheat has been purchased at Rs 2400 per quintal by providing a bonus of Rs 125 over the support price of Rs 2275 per quintal in the state, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore also joined this programme from the Chief Minister's residence.