Rajasthan govt taking strict action to curb drug smuggling: Minister

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Drug addiction among the youth is a serious concern, and the state government is taking effective measures to curb the smuggling of illegal drugs Rajasthan minister of state for home informed the Assembly on Monday said.

Responding to an attention motion in the Assembly, Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham said the government, under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's direction, is running campaigns to crack down on drug smuggling and raise public awareness.

He urged public representatives to actively participate in awareness campaigns at the social level.

Bedham said the chief minister took a key decision to constitute the Anti-Narcotics Task Force on October 8, 2024. Additionally, nine outposts and a police station have been set up in Jaipur to curb drug-related crimes.

A total of 255 new posts have been sanctioned for these units, and recruitment is underway, he added.

Bedham alleged that the previous government did not take effective steps to curb drug abuse.

In 2022, 3,740 cases were registered, whereas our government has tightened the noose on drug smuggling by registering 5,246 cases in 2024, he said.

He further informed the House that between January 3 and January 31, 2025, a total of 1,210 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Rajasthan, leading to the arrest of 1,393 people.

Further action is being taken, he added.