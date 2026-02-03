Rajasthan govt to double ex-gratia amount for kin of those killed in human-wildlife conflict

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that it will double the ex-gratia assistance for families of individuals killed in human-wildlife conflict, raising the amount to Rs 10 lakh.

Sharing the information during Question Hour, Forest and Environment Minister of State (Independent Charge) Sanjay Sharma said that according to an order issued in 2022, the current assistance provided to affected families is Rs 5 lakh in cases of death due to human-wildlife conflict.

He said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has shown sensitivity towards such incidents, and the government has decided to increase the assistance amount, for which the process of amending the relevant rules is underway.

"After the amendment, the state government will provide Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased in such cases," Sharma said.

Additionally, the minister informed the House that residents of villages within the Karauli Tiger Reserve sanctuary will not be displaced without their consent.

He clarified that there is no provision for compensation under departmental rules if villagers are cultivating barren land within the reserve.

Replying to supplementary questions raised by BJP MLA Jaswant Singh Gurjar during Question Hour, Sharma said that the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) in the Dholpur-Karauli region was notified only after a committee was constituted in compliance with Supreme Court directions, and its report was submitted to the apex court.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question, the minister stated that the process of voluntary relocation of villages falling under the CTH in Dholpur-Karauli has not yet begun.

He added that whenever voluntary relocation of villages falling under the CTH in the Bari Assembly constituency is undertaken in future, compensation will be paid as per provisions and procedures laid down under the state government and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines issued on November 2, 2002, February 21, 2008 and July 24, 2025. PTI AG MPL MPL