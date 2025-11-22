Rajasthan govt to improve trauma care system to improve emergency response

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Rajasthan will undertake a major overhaul of its trauma care system after Chief Secretary V Srinivas directed improvements in emergency response on Saturday during an inspection at a government hospital here.

The state government plans a new trauma care policy, upgraded facilities and a time-bound action plan to cut road accident deaths, an official statement said.

Srinivas said a comprehensive roadmap will be prepared to ensure faster treatment. The plan is being drafted on the basis of a detailed study ordered under guidelines of a Supreme Court-appointed committee on road safety, he added.

He said all Level-1 and Level-2 trauma centres will be strengthened in "mission mode" with more ICU beds, life-saving equipment, diagnostics, medicines and trained staff.

"Adequate facilities and skilled personnel must be available when lives depend on minutes," he instructed officials.

During his visit to Jaipur's SMS Hospital, the chief secretary reviewed emergency rooms, intensive care units (ICUs) and wards, and interacted with patients and their families.

He also visited the Basic Life Support (BLS) training lab, where more than 8,000 people including 2,500 doctors and nursing officers have been trained.

Transport Secretary Suchi Tyagi said 13 new BLS training centres are being set up to help reduce accident mortality. Officials from health, transport, police and PWD departments attended the review.