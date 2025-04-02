Rajasthan govt to launch campaign against illegal mining: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the state government is committed to curbing illegal mining and will launch a campaign to tackle the issue.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence on controlling illegal mining activities, Sharma emphasized the need for strict and effective action to rein in the mining mafia through a surprise joint campaign.

The state government is determined to stop illegal mining. Officials must fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and prioritize the state's interests, he said.

According to an official statement, Sharma noted that Rajasthan has immense mineral resources, providing direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people. The mining sector also plays a crucial role in the state's revenue generation.

He directed officials to set targets for increasing revenue from the mining sector through proper mineral resource management.

The chief minister stressed the need for stringent action against illegal mining to provide relief to the public and called for collective efforts to address the issue.

He also instructed officials to use drones and modern technology for effective monitoring of illegal mining activities.