Rajasthan govt to open Atal Gyan Kendra in every gram panchayat

Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has announced to open Atal Gyan Kendra in every gram panchayat of the state and appoint Atal preraks.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made this announcement on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' organised on Wednesday to commemorate the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sharma said that Atal Gyan Kendra will be established in a phased manner in every gram panchayat to make the youth aware as well as to provide them training facilities. Local youths will be selected as Atal Prerak for these centres.

He said that library and e-library facilities will be developed at Atal Gyan Kendras to encourage self-study and preparation for competitive examinations of the youth of rural areas and also inculcate the habit of reading among the general public. Along with this, career counselling facilities will also be provided at these centres, he said.

Sharma said that Atal preraks will work to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible individuals and families.

He said that on the lines of e-Mitra, apart from applying for welfare schemes, public facilities like caste, birth and death certificates, domicile and ration card etc will also be made available at these centres.

This will make the work of the common people easy and smooth at the rural level.

He said the state government will spend about Rs 500 crore on the development of these centres. The chief minister said that in the memory of Bharat Ratna Vajpayee, the state government has also decided to organise Atal Jan Seva Shivir at every panchayat samiti headquarters on December 26.

The state government has also decided to change the name of e-governance award to Atal e-governance award and name the computer room of government schools as Atal Computer Room.

Meanwhile, Governor Haribhau Bagde said on Wednesday that Vajpayee gave a new path of development to the country.

Bagde was addressing the birth centenary celebrations of the former prime minister at the Atal Community Centre here.

According to an official statement, Bagde called for adopting Vajpayee's ideals and said he established the ideal values of "purity in Indian politics along with good governance". PTI AG MNK MNK