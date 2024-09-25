Rajasthan govt to open Gandhi Darshan Museum on Oct 2

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to open the Gandhi Darshan Museum (Gandhi Vatika) in Central Park on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma issued directions to form a committee to fulfil the objective of better operation of Gandhi Vatika. He also said that the services of experts from archaeology and museums, and tourism departments can be taken to ensure excellent management of the garden, according to the statement.

Besides operating the garden, this committee will give suggestions on promoting Gandhi's values.

Secretary of Tourism, Art and Culture Department Ravi Jain said the department will display Gandhi's life journey through digital and new technology. One part of the museum will showcase Gandhi's stay in South Africa and the arrival of the British in India, the second part will show the movement against the British in India and the third will showcase Gandhi's literature.

At present, Gandhi Vatika is being operated and maintained by the Jaipur Development Authority. The authority constructed the museum at a cost of Rs 85 crore, according to the statement. PTI AG DIV DIV