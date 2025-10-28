Rajasthan govt to organise Ghoomar festival in all divisional headquarters on Nov 19

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will organise Ghoomar Festival across all seven divisional headquarters on November 19, showcasing the state's traditional dance form and its royal cultural heritage with renewed vibrancy.

The initiative is being taken on the direction of Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism minister Diya Kumari.

Commissioner of Tourism department Rukmani Riar on Tuesday said that the festival will be held simultaneously in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur on November 19 in which women and girls above 12 years of age are eligible to participate.

"The festival encourages involvement from school and college students, dance academies, homemakers, working women, self-help groups, NGOs and registered clubs," she said.

Registrations can be done in two categories -- individual and group. However, for competition, only group entries are permitted, with each group consisting of a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 25 members.

The Ghoomar Festival will feature various awards, including Best Group Dance, Best Group Costume, Best Group Jewelry and Best Group Choreography.

Winning groups in the "Best Group Dance" category from each division will have the opportunity to perform at major state tourism festivals.

Ghoomar is a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan, known for its graceful spins and vibrant movements. The dance is often performed during celebrations, festivals and community gatherings, especially by women. PTI SDA NB NB