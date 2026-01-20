Rajasthan govt to organise Gram Utthan Shivirs across state from Jan 23

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will organise Gram Utthan Shivirs across the state from January 23 to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes to villagers, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the camps will be held in two phases at every revenue circle, ahead of the proposed Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM)-2026, with a focus on extending benefits to progressive farmers and livestock rearers.

The first phase of the camps will begin on January 23, coinciding with Basant Panchami, and will be held on January 24, 25 and 31. The second phase will be organised on February 1 and from February 5 to 9.

In all, 2,839 camps will be conducted over 10 days across the state between 10 am and 5 pm. Ahead of the camps, gram sabhas will be convened on January 22 to inform villagers about the activities and services to be offered during the Gram Utthan Shivirs.

The officials said the camps will facilitate approvals and verification related to farm fencing, pipeline works, farm ponds, incentives under the bullock-based farming scheme, and distribution of soil health cards and seed minikits.

Services related to sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, plastic mulch, solar pump installations and disposal of applications under the Chief Minister Kisan Saathi Assistance Scheme will also be provided.

The initiative aims to streamline access to agricultural and rural development schemes at the village level, the statement said.