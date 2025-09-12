Rajasthan govt to organise service camps in rural areas from Sept 17

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Rajasthan government will organise rural service camps across the state from September 17, focusing on cleanliness, infrastructure expansion and ensuring delivery of various schemes benefits to the intended beneficiaries, officials said on Friday.

September 17 is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He will turn 75 this year.

According to the schedule, the camps will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in two gram panchayats within a panchayat samiti. The campaign will continue until camps are held in every gram panchayat across all samitis.

Panchayats are village-level bodies, whereas panchayat samitis are block-level executive bodies.

Additionally, a cooperative membership campaign will be launched on October 2. It will run parallel to the camps in rural areas.

Dinesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Revenue department, said that district collectors will be responsible for the preparation, implementation, monitoring and review of the campaign at the district level.

"The objective of the government is to ensure maximum participation in these camps, allowing rural residents to access services without having to travel to urban areas or government offices. The government aims to ensure that people's work is completed on the same day," he said.

If a task cannot be completed on the same day, a list will be created and the issue will be addressed within a set time frame, officials said, adding that district-in-charge secretaries will conduct inspections of the camps twice during the campaign.

"The camps will offer various services, including health check-ups and distribution of UID cards. MLA and MP local area development fund and regional development initiatives will be used for school repairs and local infrastructure work," Kumar said.

The camps will also conduct surveys under the Deendayal Upadhyay Poverty-Free Village Scheme for Below Poverty Line families, as well as maintenance of electrical wires, distribution of seed mini-kits, cleanliness drives, tree plantation and issuing of residence and caste certificates.