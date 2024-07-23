Rajasthan govt to probe allegations of dialysis machines being purchased at high prices

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday said allegations of dialysis machines being purchased at high prices during the previous dispensation's tenure will be probed.

The BJP wrested Rajasthan from the Congress in the 2023 assembly polls.

Replying to supplementary questions in the assembly, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh said a complaint regarding purchase of dialysis machines at high prices by the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSCL) during the previous government will be audited and investigated.

He said action will be taken against the guilty as per rules. PTI AG ANB ANB