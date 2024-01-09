Rajasthan govt to probe corruption during Cong regime: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday said his government will probe the alleged corruption that took place during the tenure of the previous Congress regime and get the culprits punished.

Addressing the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Bharat" camp in Udaipur, Sharma said, "The previous government had given protection (to those involved) in the cases of corruption. The corruption they have done or the corruption that has happened through them -- we will get that investigated and if anyone is found guilty, our government will also get him punished." He said the "fraud" going on in the name of Indira Rasoi has been stopped and Shri Anna (millets) has been included in the scheme. Earlier, 450 grams of grains were given on the plate under the scheme, Sharma said, adding that his government has increased the amount to 600 grams for the same price.

He said the previous BJP regime in Rajasthan, led by Vasundhara Raje, had launched the Annapurna Rasoi scheme and set up such facilities at hospitals, railway stations and bus stands for the common man, but the subsequent Congress government changed the name of the scheme to Indira Rasoi and raised bogus payments.

The chief minister also said the government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the paper leak case and those involved are being arrested every day.

"We also want to assure you that our government will not spare such people because they have betrayed youngsters," he said.

Sharma said during the tenure of the present BJP government in the desert state, the first competitive examination was conducted peacefully two days ago. PTI AG RC