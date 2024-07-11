Rajasthan govt to provide maximum job opportunities to youths, says CM

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday that the state government will provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth in all sectors, including public and private.

He said the government is working to fulfil every dream and aspiration of the youths. The youths are future of the country and Rajasthan will write a new chapter of progress with their energy and enthusiasm, he added.

Sharma was addressing the gratitude meeting of the youth for the announcements made in the revised budget 2024-25 at the chief minister's residence on Thursday.

He said one lakh jobs have been announced for the youth this year in the budget.

The chief minister said there is no dearth of talent among the youth in the rural areas but the need is to bring that talent to the fore. The talent of rural youth can be brought to the fore through announcements like Maharana Pratap Sports University, Sports College at division level and 'Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games' made by the government in this year's budget.

He said during the previous government, the dreams of the youth were shattered and cases like paper leak had caused a big blow to the them.

Sharma said he understands the pain of the youth and by taking strict action in these cases, no criminal will be spared.

He said recently the state government had organised a state-level programme and provided appointment letters to a large number of youth. This made the dream come true not only for the youth but also for their families.

He said the government will soon organise Rajasthan Investment Summit, in which big industrialists from the country and abroad will participate.

Through the summit, investment in the state will increase and new employment opportunities will also be created.

He assured the youth that in the coming time, employment and self-employment opportunities will be given to the youth in every field.