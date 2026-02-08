Rajasthan govt to set up mental health welfare cell for medical students

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will set up a comprehensive well-being centre in every medical college, along with the establishment of a state-level mental health welfare cell, an official statement said.

Medical Education Commissioner Naresh Goyal issued the directions during the first meeting of the state-level task force constituted for the mental health and well-being of medical students.

He said that each medical college will also have a designated dean to specifically monitor and address students' mental health concerns, while administrative and academic systems will be strengthened to provide better psychological support.