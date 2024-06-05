Rajasthan govt to use AI-based tech to bolster health services in state, say officials

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Health services in Rajasthan will be made more robust and patient-friendly using innovations in medical science and artificial intelligence-based technologies, officials said on Wednesday.

For this, a team of officials of the Medical Education Department will visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on June 6 and June 7 to study the latest work, innovations and technologies being used in the field of medicine, they said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Education Department Shubhra Singh said medical services are being strengthened in Rajasthan through various innovations so that patients get quality treatment and their families do not face any problems.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Word Environment Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state government will run 'Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan', giving a new impetus to environment conservation efforts in the state. PTI AG NSD NSD