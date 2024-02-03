Rajasthan govt transfers 2 IAS, 10 RAS officers

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday transferred two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 10 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

According to the order issued by the Personnel Department on Friday night, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest Environment and Climate Change Department Shikhar Agarwal has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

IAS officer Nalini Kathotia has been appointed as the director of the Minority Affairs Department.

Kathotia, the then Jaipur Development Authority, was removed and placed under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) status after a surprise inspection of the JDA by the chief secretary on January 23. However, an order to this effect issued by the Personnel Department did not mention the reason for her removal.

The Personnel Department also issued transfer orders of 10 RAS officers.

According to the order, two RAS officers have been appointed as joint secretaries and one as deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office.

Rajasthan Seed Corporation MD Jaswant Singh and Vivek Kumar, OSD of UID Project in the IT Department, have been appointed as joint secretaries to the chief minister, the order stated.

Revenue Appeal Officer Manoj Kumar has been appointed as deputy secretary to the chief minister, it said. PTI AG DIV DIV