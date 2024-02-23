Rajasthan govt transfers 396 administrative officers

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 396 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS).

The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel on Thursday night.

Apart from them, one officer of the Indian Administrative Service and five officers of the Indian Forest Service have also been transferred.

This is the first major administrative reshuffle in the state after the BJP government came to power. PTI AG DV DV