Rajasthan govt transfers 40 IAS officers

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday transferred 40 IAS officers.

According to an order of the Department of Personnel, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Akhil Arora will continue to head finance and excise department, and Anand Kumar on Home, Jail and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

ACS Kuldeep Ranka, who was secretary to Former CM Ashok Gehlot and put on the awaited posting order, has been given charge of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Panchayati Raj.

ACS Subodh Agarwal has been appointed as Chairman of Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Institute; Abhay Kumar has been given charge of the Public Health Engineering Department and water resources; Aparna Arora shifted to Revenue Department; Sandeep Verma to the Public Works Department; and Shreya Guha to the Transport Department.

Principal Secretary Bhaskar Sawant has been transferred to the Food and Civil Supply department; Kunji Lal Meena has been posted as Chairman of Indira Gandhi Canal Board; Ajitabh Sharma has been given charge of Industry, MSME and Bureau of Industrial Promotion, Alok Gupta to Energy Department; Vaibhav Galeria to Agriculture; T. Ravikant to Urban Development and Housing; and Manju Rajpal has been appointed as Commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority.

Secretary Aarti Dogra has been shifted to the IT Department, Anandhi to the Mines and Petroleum Department; Suchi Tyagi to Cooperative; and Rajan Vishal to minority affairs and Waqf.

IAS Sandesh Nayak has been appointed as special secretary to the chief minister, and Sunil Sharma has been made the Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations, the order said.

Mukul Sharma has been made Salumber district collector and Utsah Chaudhary as Commissioner of Jodhpur Development Authority. PTI AG NB