Rajasthan govt transfers 40 officers

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 20 IAS and as many IPS officers in the state.

Advertisment

The officers include five district collectors and six district Superintendent of Police (SP), according to the transfer orders issued by the department of personnel on Sunday night.

District collectors of Kekri, Tonk, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Khairthal have been changed.

VM Sharma will be the new collector in Kekri, while Gaurav Agrawal will assume charge as collector in Chittorgarh, Hanumanmal Dhaka in Khairthal, Bachnesh Kumar Agrawal in Jhunjhunu and Omprakash Bairwa in Tonk.

Arushi Malik will be the new division commissioner of Jaipur, while Manisha Arora will take charge as transport commissioner.

SPs of Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara, Kekri, Shahpura, Gangapur City and Dudu are among 20 IPS officers who have been transferred. PTI SDA DV DV