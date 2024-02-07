Rajasthan govt transfers 44 IFoS

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Rajasthan government has transferred 44 Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers, according to an official order.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Warden Arindam Tomar has been appointed to the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Work (Planning).

The state personnel department issued an order in this regard late Tuesday night.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CAMPA) Shikha Mehra has been appointed as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (FCA), whereas Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Production) Uday Shankar has been given the post of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Production) and Managing Director of Rajasthan State and Development Corporation Limited.

IFS Rajesh Kumar Gupta, who was awaiting posting, will now be the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden.

P Kathirvel, Area Director of Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sawai Madhopur and Roop Narayan Meena, Area Director of Sariska Tiger Project (Alwar) have also been transferred. PTI AG VN