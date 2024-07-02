Rajasthan govt transfers 6 IAS officers

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday transferred six IAS officers, including the state's chief electoral officer, officials said.

The Department of Personnel issued the transfer orders in which Praveen Gupta, who was the chief electoral officer, has been made the principal secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Sandeep Verma, additional chief secretary of the PWD has been transferred to the Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation as its CMD.

Naveen Mahajan, who was the CMD of the warehousing corporation, will be the new chief electoral officer. Rohit Gupta, who was awaiting posting orders, was appointed as commissioner of industries and CSR and the Bureau of Investment Promotion.

Prakash Chandra Sharma, executive director of Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (RUDSICO) and project director of Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP), was transferred to the chief minister's office as the CM's Officer on Special Duty.

Commissioner of Industries and CSR and Bureau of Investment Promotion Himanshu Gupta was transferred to the rural non-farm development agency (RUDA) as its MD, officials said.