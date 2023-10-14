Rajasthan govt transfers 6 IPS, IAS officers on EC orders

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Five IPS officers and one IAS officer were on Friday transferred in poll-bound Rajasthan on the directions of the Election Commission of India, according to an official order.

The transfer order was issued by the Rajasthan government's Department of Personnel.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Jaipur Rural, Rajiv Pachar was transferred to Hanumangarh. He will be replaced by Shantanu Kumar Singh, who was posted as SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Yogesh Dadhich was transferred from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to Bhiwadi as SP and Praveen Nayak from Deedwana-Kuchaman to Churu as SP.

Special Operations Group (SOG) SP Alok Srivastava has been appointed as the SP of Deedwana-Kuchaman.

IAS officer Avichal Chaturvedi will be the new collector of Alwar. He was posted as the joint secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department and director of Jal Jeevan Mission.

The SPs of Churu, Hanumangarh and Bhiwadi were removed on October 11 after they failed to give satisfactory responses on illegal liquor smuggling from Haryana and Punjab at a recent meeting of the Election Commission, sources said.