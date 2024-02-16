Rajasthan govt transfers 65 IPS officers

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Rajasthan government on Friday transferred 65 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Advertisment

In the order issued by the Personnel Department, the Deputy Inspector General of Police and Superintendent of Police level officers are included in the transfer list. Two officers have been given additional charges.

Preeti Chandra, working as Deputy Inspector General, Armed Battalion, has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic and Administration, Jaipur Commissionerate.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Civil Rights and Anti Human Trafficking, Dr. Vikas Pathak has been appointed at Personnel department, Police Headquarters.

Advertisment

Similarly, Deputy Inspector General SOG Yogesh Yadav has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General Armed Battalion in place of Deputy Inspector General Preeti Chandra.

In the transfer list, Superintendents of Police of 35 districts including Sikar, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bhiwadi, Dholpur, Anupgarh, and Udaipur have been changed.

According to the department, Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police Shantanu Kumar Singh has been given the additional charge of Superintendent of Police, Dudu and Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar has been given the additional charge of Superintendent of Police Khairthal Tijara. PTI AG NB NB