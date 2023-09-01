Rajasthan govt transfers seven IAS officers

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has transferred seven IAS officers, including a district collector, and given additional charge to three, according to an official order.

The order was issued by the Department of Personnel late on Thursday night.

Commissioner of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mahendra Soni has been posted as ADG of Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (HCM-RIPA) and Excise Department Commissioner Kumar Pal Gautam has been posted as Rajasthan Housing Board Commissioner, the order stated.

Shahpura Collector Manju has been posted as Joint Secretary, Energy Department. Rajasthan Heritage Corporation CEO Teekamchand Bohra will be the new District Collector of Shahpura, it said.

IAS officers Omprakash Kasera, Babulal Goyal and Hanumanmal Dhaka have also been transferred.

Three IAS officers -- Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Kumar Pal Gautam and Tarachand Meena -- have been given additional charge along with their present postings, according to the order.