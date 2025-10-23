Rajasthan govt unveils plan to make state developed by 2047; aims for USD 4.3 trillion economy

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has unveiled its Developed Rajasthan @2047 Vision Document, outlining a roadmap to make it a developed state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary year of Independence.

The vision document aims for a USD 4.3 trillion economy built on four pillars -- agriculture, industry, tourism, and renewable energy.

It envisions world-class infrastructure, 100 per cent literacy, accessible healthcare, sustainable water management, and women and youth empowerment.

The plan is structured around four themes and 13 sectors, focusing on social welfare, rapid economic growth, infrastructure, and effective governance. Mid-term milestones for 2030, 2035, and 2040 have also been set to track progress.

Drawing parallels with developed nations, the state aims to raise the manufacturing sector's share in Gross State Value Added (GSVA) to 20 per cent by 2047, increase life expectancy to 77 years, and reduce infant mortality below 10 per 1,000 births.

The government has also set a goal to increase women's workforce participation to over 60 per cent and boost Rajasthan's share in domestic tourism to 15 per cent. PTI AG ANM ANM NSD NSD