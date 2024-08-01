Rajasthan govt will bring Uniform Civil Code Bill at appropriate time: Jogaram Patel

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel on Thursday said the Rajasthan government is considering bringing the Uniform Civil Code Bill after considering all aspects.

Speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly, Patel said the bill will be brought in this regard at an appropriate time.

During the Question Hour, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kalicharan Saraf asked whether the government is considering bringing a bill to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state on the lines of Uttarakhand state.

In response to this, Patel said, "Yes. The state government is considering this matter. After considering all the aspects, the government will bring the said bill at an appropriate time." The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly is ongoing. PTI AG AS AS