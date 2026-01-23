Rajasthan govt working continuously to improve education system in state: CM

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said that the biggest asset of any nation is its youth, as they play a decisive role in the progress of the country.

Addressing a Saraswati Vandana, youth interaction and a 'Mega PTM' programme at Commerce College here on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sharma said, the state government stands firmly with students and the youth.

He encouraged them to study with dedication, focus on innovation and make full use of government schemes to realise their dreams. The chief minister also announced the opening of a foreign language communication skills school in Jaipur for students of government colleges.

The state government is providing various incentives for education, skill development, employment and self-employment of youth, he added.

More than one lakh appointments have already been given, recruitment is underway for 1.43 lakh posts in different cadres, and a recruitment calendar for one lakh government posts has been issued, Sharma said.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the government is continuously working on new policies, schemes and innovations to improve the education system.

He said the 'Mega PTM' would give a new direction to education in Rajasthan and has strengthened trust and cooperation among teachers, parents and students.

Girls are excelling in every field, and the state government is supporting them at every stage, from birth to ensuring a dignified, safe and self-reliant life, he said.

Every student has extraordinary potential, the chief minister said, and urged them to move forward with hard work, discipline and values. Parents and teachers together form the strongest team working for a student's success, he added.

Referring to recruitment examinations, Sharma said youths' dreams were shattered during the previous government due to repeated paper leaks, but his government has taken strict action and warned those responsible for ruining the future of youth.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the chief minister's interaction with students, parents and teachers during the 'Mega PTM' was inspiring and would further strengthen the path ahead for education in the state.

Earlier, Sharma paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of Parakram Diwas.

He also interacted through video conferencing with students, parents and teachers from Jodhpur, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Udaipur.

During the programme, Sharma transferred more than Rs 1,000 crore through direct benefit transfer to students and beneficiaries of social security pension schemes. He also flagged off the distribution of free bicycles worth Rs 130 crore to 3.34 lakh girl students. PTI AG OZ OZ