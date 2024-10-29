Rajasthan govt working to provide better health facilities to every needy person, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is working to provide better health facilities to every needy person, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Ayurveda Day, inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several healthcare projects worth about Rs 12,850 crore. These also included projects in Rajasthan.

Sharma joined the programme through videoconferencing from the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.

The chief minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), foundation stones were laid for critical care blocks in district hospitals and medical colleges in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Churu, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Sirohi, Karauli and Hanumangarh.

Advertisment

Sharma said these blocks -- equipped with ICU beds, oxygen, ventilation, operation theatres and other emergency facilities -- would strengthen emergency facilities.

According to an official statement, Sharma said the state government was working with the goal of strengthening medical facilities and providing better health facilities to every needy person.

He said 73 daycare packages had been included for serious diseases such as cancer under the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana. The best practices of other states have also been included under the scheme, making it more beneficial and effective. PTI AG SZM